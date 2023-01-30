String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users.

Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr.

Police have since issued a warning after a string of robberies were reported in the Old National Highway area.

“Our detectives are diligently working to identify these suspects responsible for these violent crimes, said Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers, public information officer. “Targeting victims due to their sexual orientation is not only against state law, but also federal law. We will continue to investigate and bring justice to these victims. Predators lurk online, sadly. We want to remind dating app users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement,” police said.

If you have any information about these crimes please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

A $2,000 reward is being offered if you have any information about these reported crimes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.