Newton County teen left school, never returned home, authorities say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Newton County need your help locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Newton County.

Officials said Imani Gooden did not return home from school on January 27.

Gooden is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She has long pink braids and was last seen wearing a brown and white jacket, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Imani is believed to be in the southwest Atlanta area, officials said.

If you know of her whereabouts please contact the police or Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.