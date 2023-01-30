Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people gathered in the Decatur Square on Sunday to remember Tyre Nichols and push for changes in the system.

The group stood in solidarity with Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis, after Nichols was killed in a brutal beating by five former Memphis officers.

“What happened in Memphis is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” one speaker said on Sunday. “The question is what will we do together to change?”

Many are calling for a change in the system, one they say doesn’t protect the people, as another Black man in America is killed during an encounter with police.

