Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking

Human trafficking in Georgia
Human trafficking in Georgia(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery.

Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a news conference on the last day of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp, who has advocated for human trafficking survivors and victims since her husband first took office in 2019, also will be in attendance, along with airport executives and several state and local leaders.

They will highlight the importance of partnerships and collaboration in strengthening anti-trafficking actions and address the region’s sexual exploitation, forced labor, and the work they’ve planned to try to prevent it.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the airport. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

