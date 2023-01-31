Atlanta police seek help finding missing 12-year-old boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta.

Officials from the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit say Jamari Allen was last seen in the area of Little Street SE after he ran away from home. He is listed at 5 foot 6 and weighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing an LSW Blue shirt with black pants with yellow stripes.

If anyone has seen Allen or knows of his whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 or 404-546-4260.

