Bill proposes minimum sentence for gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state lawmakers are making their own push to end gun violence. A bill has been introduced that would increase jail time for any crime committed with a gun.

Senate Bill 7 would add violent crimes committed with a gun to the list of crimes with a minimum sentence in Georgia.

Not all lawmakers support the bill. Some believe sentencing should be left to the judge and stricter gun laws are a better way to stop gun violence.

