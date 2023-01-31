Bill proposes minimum sentence for gun violence
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state lawmakers are making their own push to end gun violence. A bill has been introduced that would increase jail time for any crime committed with a gun.
Senate Bill 7 would add violent crimes committed with a gun to the list of crimes with a minimum sentence in Georgia.
Not all lawmakers support the bill. Some believe sentencing should be left to the judge and stricter gun laws are a better way to stop gun violence.
