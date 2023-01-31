Clayton Co. police need help finding missing 16-year-old boy with mental illness

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Clayton County have asked for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing since Monday morning.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Alejandro Carranza has been reported missing since 10:40 a.m.

Investigators say that Carranza left the 2000 block of Mount Zion Road in Morrow in a Gold colored Toyota Highlander with Georgia plate #BRZ4875.

Officials say Carranza has multiple mental illnesses.

He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and is 5-feet-9 inches in height, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and black jacket and green pants, officials add.

Anyone with information on Carranza or who may know his whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

