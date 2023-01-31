Clayton County inmate death from November officially ruled homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The death of a Clayton County inmate has officially been ruled a homicide.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Nov. 28, 2022, 38-year-old Terry Thurmond III, who was being held on trespassing charges, was trying to jump from the second-floor balcony of the pod. Other inmates tried to stop him until officers stepped in.

In the newly released surveillance video, you can see inmates and officers trying to stop Thurmond from falling off the railing.

A taser is eventually used.

According to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office, an officer appears to be placing his full body weight to gain more control of Thurmond with one or two other officers appearing to place pressure as well.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Thurmond suffered a cardiac arrest and ruled his death a homicide.

Weeks after the November incident, the officers directly involved were fired. In December, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they alerted the public about an incident involving the death of an inmate.

In a statement, Chief Deputy Levon Allen said:

On November 28th, I alerted the public that an incident involving the death of an inmate had occurred and that I brought in the G.B.I. to investigate the matter. While the criminal aspect of the investigation is still under review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an administrative investigation was handled by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Unit as to whether policies and procedures were followed.

As a result, all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations.

