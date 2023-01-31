Clayton County secretary charged after sending ‘threatening letter’ to chairman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Chairman’s secretary has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime after mailing the chairman a “threatening letter.”

Katrina Holloway turned herself into the Clayton County Jail Jan. 30 after an investigation began in June 2022. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation believes the investigation will implicate more people.

The case will be referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, who may assign a special prosecutor.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

