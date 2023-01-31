Positively Georgia
Douglas County jury convicts man of battery, simple battery

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of battery and simple battery after slapping a woman and her child.

Randy Wright slapped a child and her mother during a domestic dispute Nov. 6, 2018. The child called law enforcement after she was slapped while trying to defend her mother. She defended her mother after she found Wright choking her on the floor.

Wright was originally charged with aggravated assault, child cruelty, and battery. He faces a maximum of 24 months in prison.

