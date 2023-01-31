Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties.

The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.

He was already wanted for several charges in Wilkinson County and is a person of interest in other investigations.

He has been charged with violation of probation and felony fleeing and eluding in connection with the car chase.

