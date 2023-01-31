Fall Out Boy Tour 2023 coming to Atlanta this July

Positively Georgia
The tour will come to the Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 26, according to its website.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning rock band Fall Out Boy will hit the road this summer with their 2023 “So Much For (Tour) Dust”.

The tour will kick off at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through major cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Toronto, and wrapping up in Camden, New Jersey on August 6.

The tour will come to the Lakewood Amphitheatre on July 26, according to its website.

Ticket pre-sales for the tour go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

For all dates and details, visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

