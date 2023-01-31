Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.

A Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.

Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.

Fire officials say the stove’s fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.

The stove was lightly damaged.

No one was injured.

