FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cloudy skies continue to dominate our skies this afternoon, with a few lingering pockets of drizzle. As we move through the overnight hours, we’ll throw a little bit of fog into the mix. Temperatures only drop a few degrees through the overnight-- morning lows will be in the upper 40s/ low 50s.

Cloudy skies dominate the evening forecast. Temperatures will remain mild overnight. (Atlanta News First)

Tuesday Forecast

High - 61°

Normal high - 55°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. Rain chances increase again Tuesday night. (Atlanta News First)

Looking Ahead

A few more showers are possible Wednesday-- looks like moisture ill move in late day. A First Alert is in place for Thursday as this is the day that rain will be the most widespread and the heaviest. Guidance has been hinting at 1 to 2 inches being possible across the region from Thursday’s rain alone. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out-- but severe weather does not look likely.

Forecast rain through Friday (Atlanta News First)

On the backside of this system, temperatures will drop overnight Friday into Saturday. Morning temperatures will be near freezing and we only climb into the upper 40s during the afternoon. Temperatures trend back into manageable territory by Monday.

