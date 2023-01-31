FIRST ALERT: Dense fog for your morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dense fog will be around for your entire morning commute in metro Atlanta.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 63°

Normal high - 55°

Chance of rain - 30%

First Alert for dense fog

Dense fog is impacted all of north Georgia and will continue to do so through at least 10 a.m. A dense fog advisory is in effect for north Georgia until noon.

Spotty showers today, Wednesday

It will be dry this morning in metro Atlanta, but spotty showers are expected this afternoon and evening with low coverage. We’ll see another round of scattered showers on Wednesday morning that may impact your commute.

First Alert for rain Thursday

We’re expecting periods of heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday, which is a First Alert. No severe weather is expected, but isolated flooding is possible, especially in the north Georgia mountains.

Dry, colder this weekend

It will be dry for much of Friday and the weekend, but colder with highs dropping into the 40s by Saturday.

Forecast map for Tuesday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Wednesday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

