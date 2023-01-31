Positively Georgia
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘SCORPION’ Unit name

In the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, law enforcement agencies consider re-naming the specialized unit
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of its officers beat to death Tyre Nichols, reversing an earlier statement that she would keep the unit intact.(KWTX)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All five of the Memphis officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols was a part of a 50-person police team known as “SCORPION,” which stands for “Street Crime Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.”

Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which also has a Scorpion Unit, sent out a release calling for agencies with these elite units to consider a name change and focus on building trust with their communities.

In the news release, Sheriff Patrick Labat is quoted as saying, “We believe a name change is important but realize it is not in itself, a solution. Our executive leadership team is reviewing operations and training protocols. Any additional changes warranted will be implemented with the goal of strengthening our commitment to our mission and serving the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, transparency and honor.”

