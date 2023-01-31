Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘SCORPION’ Unit name

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All five of the Memphis officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols was a part of a 50-person police team known as “SCORPION,” which stands for “Street Crime Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.”

Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which also has a Scorpion Unit, sent out a release calling for agencies with these elite units to consider a name change and focus on building trust with their communities.

“In light of the indisputable fact that the heinous actions of the officers in Memphis have cast dishonor and suspicion on the title SCORPION, Sheriff Patrick Labat believes it would be wise for all agencies with SCORPION units to take proactive steps to protect and build even stronger bonds of trust with the communities we serve. After the nefarious and depraved actions that led to Tyre Nichols’ death, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is one of many agencies considering a name change for our elite unit.”

In the news release, Sheriff Patrick Labat is quoted as saying, “We believe a name change is important but realize it is not in itself, a solution. Our executive leadership team is reviewing operations and training protocols. Any additional changes warranted will be implemented with the goal of strengthening our commitment to our mission and serving the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, transparency and honor.”

