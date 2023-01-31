Hawks’ AJ Griffin selected for 2023 Rising Stars game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hawks rookie guard AJ Griffin will play in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game as part of the NBA All-Star festivities.

The Jordan Rising Games is a mini-tournament featuring four teams, comprised of some of the NBA’s best young talent. Hawks who have participated in past years include Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and John Collins.

Griffin became the third-youngest player to debut in franchise history when he played Oct. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets. The No. 16 overall pick in 2022 has had a stellar rookie season; he’s the only rookie with a .450 field goal percentage, .400 three-point percentage and .900 free-throw percentage. He is third-youngest player to reach 75 three-pointers, behind only Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker.

The Rising Stars tournament will be held Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City.

