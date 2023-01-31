Hayley Kiyoko announces ‘The Panorama Tour’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop star Hayley Kiyoko has announced “The Panorama Tour”, kicking off this spring.

The tour kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th.

Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the tour begins in Orlando on April 27th.

The tour will then travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.

MY FIRST HEADLINING TOUR IN 4 YEARS!!!! 😭 i am so nervous and excited. Pre-sale starts Wednesday!!! I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/BQJX0onhAN — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 27, 2023

