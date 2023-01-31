Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hayley Kiyoko announces ‘The Panorama Tour’

Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop star Hayley Kiyoko has announced “The Panorama Tour”, kicking off this spring.

The tour kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th.

Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the tour begins in Orlando on April 27th.

The tour will then travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Verbal altercation turns physical between Paulding County school bus driver and parent.
UPDATE: Paulding Co. bus driver, mother charged after incident
Georgia trooper in ICU after being shot near ‘Cop City,’ alleged shooter killed
Officials announcing plans to move Atlanta public safety training center forward
GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road...
Fall Out Boy Tour 2023 coming to Atlanta this July
Police say five people were arrested after they were caught breaking into a car in Dunwoody.
5 teens receive charges for breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody