Mattie’s Call issued for 13-year-old Clayton County girl

(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Janiyah Willis was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 31 at 7384 Conkle Road in Jonesboro.

Willis is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4-feet-9-inches in height and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, with a pink pocketbook. Willis has a history of suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

Anyone who has contact with Joel Stanley Rosenbaum is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

