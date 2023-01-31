Mattie’s Call issued for 35-year-old Cobb County man

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Cobb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Michael Evan Ballard was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1825 County Services Pkwy in Marietta.

Ballard is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6-feet-2-inches in height and weighs 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, light blue shirt and black jogging pants. Willis has a history of schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder and has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old.

Anyone who has contact with Michael Evan Ballard is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3900 or dial 911.

