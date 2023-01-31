Positively Georgia
Mattie’s Call issued for 65-year-old Habersham County man

Joel Stanley Rosenbaum
Joel Stanley Rosenbaum(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Habersham County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Joel Stanley Rosenbaum was seen around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Habersham County Detention Center at 1000 Detention Drive.

Rosenbaum is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5-feet-6-inches in height and weighs 178 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve Atlanta Falcons shirt, black pants, a black belt and black and white tennis shoes. Rosenbaum has a history of high blood pressure and suicidal tendencies.

Anyone who has contact with Joel Stanley Rosenbaum is asked to contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or dial 911.

