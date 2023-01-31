Positively Georgia
Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm

File - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
File - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states.

According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.

A round of freezing rain and ice is also expected to begin in Texas.

RELATED | Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

Locally, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is seeing around 91 delays and 25 cancelations Tuesday morning, according to FlightAware.

