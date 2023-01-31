New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span.

“After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

Officials add that 593 dogs were in the shelter last week and there are now 312 dogs currently.

Photo of a man with a dog at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter (DeKalb County Animal Services)

Photo of a man and woman holding a dog at the DeKalb County Animal Services (DeKalb County Animal Services)

Photo of people holding a dog at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter (DeKalb County Animal Services)

Photo of a woman with a dog at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter (DeKalb County Animal Services)

“Our organization began its journey with the simple mission of ending the unnecessary euthanasia of shelter pets,” said officials. We now know, through your response and compassion, that when we come to you to help the animals most at risk, you will be there. That’s the only way we can save lives together.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.