Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

A person of interest in a burglary.
A person of interest in a burglary.(Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary.

An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line or call 678-625-1429. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear
The aftermath of a police chase on Highway 57.
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
Photo of missing 16-year-old girl
Newton County police officials search for 16-year-old girl missing since Friday