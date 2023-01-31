Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary.

An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line or call 678-625-1429. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

