Newton County police officials search for 16-year-old girl missing since Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Newton County are searching for a teenage girl who has been reported missing since Friday.

Police officials in Newton County say Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Jan 27.

Gooden is described as 5 foot 4 and weighs 125 lbs with long pink braids. She was last seen wearing a brown and white jacket, blue jeans, with blue and white tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in the southwest Atlanta area, investigators say.

If you see Gooden or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1515.

