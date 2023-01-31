One injured, 12 families displaced after Norcross apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured and 12 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in Norcross Jan. 31.

Firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments located at 3600 Park Colony Drive NW in Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Fire crews fought flames on the second story and in the attic; the fire was under control by 11:19 a.m.

One man was treated on-site was minor injuries. two pets were found inside the building, but survived.

The fire was reported by a plumber working in a water heater closet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

