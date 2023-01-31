Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.

In a building right off of Marietta Street is a group of people who believe in advocacy.

”Of no fault of their own children might end up in foster care, because of safety concerns sometimes it is the conditions in the home, it could be physical abuse or sexual abuse,” said Executive Director of Georgia CASA, Jennifer King.

CASA Georgia has hubs all over the state. They advocate for children in the foster care system training volunteers to be courtroom advocates.

”The advocate is there to really make sure that all of the information that is pertinent and relevant to the child is considered in the decisions that are being made,” said King.

CASA has found courtroom advocates to be a powerful resource, helping children in foster care find safe homes, thrive in school once they’re settled and receive the medical services they need.

“Our CASA volunteers work in dependency proceedings which all happen in juvenile court so dependency proceedings are abuse or neglect cases,” said King.

CASA’s work has helped foster children in 158 counties across the state, its 159th is Henry County.

“This is the last county in Georgia. We will have complete state-wide coverage,” said King.

They are working now to build a Henry County team and find volunteers who live in the area who are willing to be a part of the program.

”When you go into the foster care system you have been removed from your home environment and you are placed into foster care with a temporary caregiver. So, having someone who is specifically getting to know you and working with you is really important through that entire court system,” said King.

