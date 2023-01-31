Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area.

“In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.

“Cobb County has had a higher rate of opioid overdose deaths than the State since about 2016,” she said.

They’re calling this a crisis.

“Absolutely, we’re having an opioid crisis in our community,” Jouty said. “The people who are most affected by this crisis are in their 30s. The 30 to 40 age range. However, what we’re seeing in the state of GA Is an over 700 percent increase in kids dying of opioid overdoses. So, we just want to get ahead of that in Cobb County,” she said.

Of the kids dying in the state, Jouty said it’s mostly 15 to 19-year-old children.

Leaders are trying to sound the alarm and spread awareness. Jouty said the opioid crisis is not necessarily in Cobb County Schools at this moment.

“No one has died of an opioid overdose in a school,” she said. “However, there have been other reports of it happening in other states, the schools want to take measures now to start preventing it from happening,” she said.

Atlanta News First spoke to a Kennesaw mother who recently lost two people recently.

“Our daughter, Clover, passed away unexpectedly in September 2021 of an accidental fentanyl overdose,” said Stacey O’Shields. “Literally, she died from a fourth of one pill that was illegally pressed...that had added fentanyl to it. It looked exactly like to me a Xanax,” she said.

Jouty said this is a problem they are seeing.

“Often these kids think that they’re just getting a Percocet from their friend or a Xanax, and it will have Fentanyl in it, and that is what kills them because they are naive to opioids,” Jouty said. “They don’t have any tolerance and ummm...they’ll die,” she said.

O’Shields’ daughter was 21 years old at the time.

“Tragically, her sister went in that morning to find her car keys as she was going to work and found my daughter slumped over embracing her baby,” she said.

O’Shields said a month before, another person living in her home passed away.

“Prior to that, her fiancé died in our house, August 25 of the same thing,” she said.

The two had a child together.

“It was a huge shocker to us. They leave behind a baby. When he passed on 25th The baby turned a year on the 27th. And then a month later, she passed, as well,” O’Shields said.

O’Shields said it’s important to pay attention to your child.

“Listen to that voice inside of you, because it can save your child’s life,” she said. “This is a breakdown from the heart, save your life conversation that we need to have with our children,” O’Shields said.

“Have this conversation. Talk to your friends. Talk to your neighbors, because I didn’t,” she said. “Because I thought not me. Well, it was us, and I don’t want it to be you. And your children.

She’s also sending a warning to kids.

“Teens think they’re invincible and they just want to feel good or have a good time. It can kill you,” O’Shields said. “It’s not worth it. It’s not.”

Cobb & Douglas Public Health Officials said they are working hard to get Naloxone out into the community.

“Naloxone is the overdose reversal medication, and we’re hoping that we can get funding, so we can that we can that out to as many people as possible,” Jouty said.

