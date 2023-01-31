State lawmakers want to remove barriers to building affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The population in Georgia is growing rapidly and with businesses moving to our area, lawmakers here at the capitol are concerned. where are workers supposed to live? they are consulting with builders, real estate agents, and local governments to reverse the trend of rising prices and low supply.

The median price for a new home in Georgia is $323,991. That price has risen 40 percent in the last four years according to the Georgia Homeowners Association. The Georgia Homeowners Association estimates that for each $1,000 added to the cost of a home, the amount exceeds the affordability of 4,851 Georgia families; an additional $15,000 excludes 72,000 families.

Brad Mock with Georgia Realtors said that the increase is shutting people out from buying a home.

“The people who are getting squeezed right now are people looking for their first house or their last house some of our elderly want to be able to downsize and they don’t have that opportunity,” said Mock.

Republican Dale Washburn is working on a bill to change the statewide Georgia building code to change the size, materials, and siding requirements.

“Nobody is trying to reduce the quality of housing, this is about architectural design standards,” said Washburn.

Mock says for example- vinyl siding versus brick siding could save a homeowner thousands of dollars on their home price

The Georgia Homeowners Association estimates they’d need 60,000 to 65,000 permits to sustain the population growth and the state is roughly 10,000 short.

“From a realtor’s perspective it’s all about increasing supply, can we find a safe way to increase supply,” Mock.

Right now, building requirements are up to local leaders and the planning and zoning board. Jim Thorton with the Georgia Municipal Association says creating a statewide rule takes away power at the local level.

“They want to maintain the look and feel of their community and they also want affordable housing, sometimes these are compatible interests but sometimes they can come into conflict but those decision-makers need to be at the local level,” Thornton.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.