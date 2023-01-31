SWAT situation underway in Gwinnett County
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation is underway Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.
Officials say a male is inside a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford and is refusing to speak with police.
Brookhaven Police, Gwinnett Police, and SWAT are currently on scene.
Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to get more information and provide updates. Please check back for the latest.
