SWAT situation underway in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation is underway Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

Officials say a male is inside a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford and is refusing to speak with police.

The Gwinnett Police Department is currently at a SWAT call on Sycamore SMT NE in Buford. PIOs will be traveling to the scene to gather information.#GwinnettPD #Police pic.twitter.com/2EEkasAiGq — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 31, 2023

Brookhaven Police, Gwinnett Police, and SWAT are currently on scene.

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to get more information and provide updates. Please check back for the latest.

