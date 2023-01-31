Two injured in shooting at busy shopping plaza in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say two people were shot at a busy shopping plaza in Gainesville on Monday evening.

Officers responded to Village Shoppes off Dawsonville Highway after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed two adults were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Officials say the two adults were critically injured, however, it is unclear the current extent of their injuries. The identities of the shooting victims is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

