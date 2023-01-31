Positively Georgia
Two injured in shooting at busy shopping plaza in Gainesville

Shooting investigation in Gainesville
Shooting investigation in Gainesville(Gainesville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say two people were shot at a busy shopping plaza in Gainesville on Monday evening.

Officers responded to Village Shoppes off Dawsonville Highway after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed two adults were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Officials say the two adults were critically injured, however, it is unclear the current extent of their injuries. The identities of the shooting victims is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

