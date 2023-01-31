Updated building codes, zoning changes frustrating tornado victims

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Joanne Mathis wants her life back to the way it was. She was approved for FEMA funding, but it’s not enough money to rebuild. Mathis is one of many homeowners dealing with new building codes and zoning changes in Butts County.

Mathis has called Cherokee Drive in Jackson Lake home for 55 years.

“I’ve always been an independent person. I want to come home, but I’ve got no home to come home to,” said Mathis.

Tornadoes that ripped through Butts and several other counties three weeks ago destroyed everything Mathis owned in an instant.

“We’ve been up here every single day, trying to do something. Whether it be moving wood or raking the yard. Something to make her feel better. To make it feel like something is being accomplished here,” said Tonia Dalton, Mathis’ daughter. “And we have, to me, made accomplishments. It’s just that for her it’s not fast enough.”

Not fast enough, because Butts County no longer allows single-wide mobile homes. Mathis can go bigger, but she can’t afford it even though she already received some FEMA funding.

“It’s a great start, but unfortunately, because of zoning and regulations have changed, it’s not enough to get her back into a new home here,” said Dalton.

Butts County Manager Brad Johnson says the county is attempting to work with homeowners to help them rebuild, but safety is their first priority.

“There will be a chance that you will have to do modernization and bring these older, 50 years old, 40 years old homes, you just can’t allow the old code from back that long just for safety reasons,” said Johnson.

There is help for Mathis and others in similar situations. The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans on top of FEMA assistance and it’s not just for business owners.

“If they’re a homeowner they can get up to $200,000 in a long-term low-interest loan,” said James Accurso of the Small Business Administration. “If they’re a renter they can get up to $40,000 for the contents of their home and their automobile.”

There is no fee to apply and there is no obligation to take it if you get it. Also, Accurso says right now, the first 12 months of payments are deferred with zero accrued interest.

The SBA and FEMA recommend that people impacted by the tornadoes visit one of their six disaster recovery centers in person. The deadline to apply is March 17.

“Everything is handled and a case-by-case basis,” said FEMA’s Nate Custer. “We want people to come to these disaster recovery centers, and get their questions answered. The process is sometimes overwhelming.”

Dalton says she’ll look into helping her mother Joanne apply for one of those low-interest loans. Meanwhile, like many tornado victims, she set up a GoFundMe for her mother in hopes that the community will step up and help out so her mom can go home.

