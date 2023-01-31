Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m.

The female victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

DeKalb Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death
Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death
16-year-old Susana Morales
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
Five Points MARTA station
On duty MARTA Police officer shoots ex-boyfriend near Five Points MARTA Station
The opioid crisis worsened during the COVD-19 pandemic.
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses