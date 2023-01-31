Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m.

The female victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

DeKalb Police are investigating.

