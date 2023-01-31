Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Responding officers said a 26-year-old woman was out for a run just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan approached her, WSMV reported.

Police said two armed people got out of the car and tried to rob the jogger.

Authorities said there was a scuffle and the woman was shot several times in the arm and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two people passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car.

Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

Officials are searching for the people suspected in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
Georgia trooper in ICU after being shot near ‘Cop City,’ alleged shooter killed
Local officials announcing plans to move forward with Atlanta public safety training center
SWAT standoff at home in Gwinnett County
SWAT situation continues in Gwinnett County
Fighting human trafficking
Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking
Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Tuesday at the Atlanta...
Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking