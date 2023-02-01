Black History Month
11 people arrested for child exploitation after GBI’s “Happy New Year” operation

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 11 people have been arrested for child exploitation after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s “Happy New Year” operation.

The warrants were executed for mostly unrelated child exploitation investigations in Clayton, DeKalb, Newton, Spalding, Gwinnett, and Fulton Counties over a four-day period in late January 2023. The investigations started after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes received tips saying individuals “sexually explicit or obscene internet contact with a child” and used peer-to-peer networks to share sexually explicit material.

Digital devices were seized during the arrests. The GBI believes more arrests will happen after those devices are examined.

The following people were arrested:

  • Sudesh Rajkoomar, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Jeoffrey Jenkins, two counts for Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Miguel Castillo, one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Brent Felix, four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Joshua Casey, one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Timothy Smallwood, 12 counts of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child
  • Louis Belgio, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Omalin Jahir Perez-Carrasco, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • La’Quantay Stevens, five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • James Burns, Jr.. eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • Jesus Mireles-Aguilar, seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

