11 people arrested for child exploitation after GBI’s “Happy New Year” operation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 11 people have been arrested for child exploitation after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s “Happy New Year” operation.

The warrants were executed for mostly unrelated child exploitation investigations in Clayton, DeKalb, Newton, Spalding, Gwinnett, and Fulton Counties over a four-day period in late January 2023. The investigations started after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes received tips saying individuals “sexually explicit or obscene internet contact with a child” and used peer-to-peer networks to share sexually explicit material.

Digital devices were seized during the arrests. The GBI believes more arrests will happen after those devices are examined.

The following people were arrested:

Sudesh Rajkoomar, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Jeoffrey Jenkins, two counts for Sexual Exploitation of Children

Miguel Castillo, one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Brent Felix, four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Joshua Casey, one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Timothy Smallwood, 12 counts of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Louis Belgio, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Omalin Jahir Perez-Carrasco, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

La’Quantay Stevens, five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

James Burns, Jr.. eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Jesus Mireles-Aguilar, seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.