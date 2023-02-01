13-year-old girl goes missing in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A search is underway for a young girl in Clayton County.

Police say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on Conkle Road in Jonesboro Tuesday morning at 11:15 a.m. without permission and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials say Janiyah suffers from multiple mental illnesses. She has black hair with blonde patches and stands at about 4′9″ and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a pink purse.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

