Ambassador Andrew Young promotes peace and unity this Black History Month

“Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me”
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ambassador Andrew Young started fighting for equity as a civil rights leader working with Dr. Martin Luther King.

Young was also the Mayor of Atlanta, a United States Congressman and a United Nations Ambassador.

He has been fighting for unity since 1954 and has been reciting the phrase “Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me” every day.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

