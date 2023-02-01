Atlanta Mayor Dickens discusses several topics during roundtable event with journalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some encouraging news from Atlanta’s mayor. He is touting a 7% decrease in crime, more than 10,000 potholes filled, and nearly 6,000 new affordable housing units in the city during his first year in office.

It’s part of a massive annual report released on Wednesday, just ahead of a roundtable discussion at city hall with journalists.

RELATED: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department.

During the event, Mayor Andre Dickens addressed several reporter questions about the controversial Public Safety Training Facility. The city on Tuesday announced that it’s moving forward with construction. The mayor confirmed that currently there are not any persons trespassing on that plot of land in DeKalb County.

He also said the events of the last few weeks, including violent protests had not changed the $90 million price tag of the facility or the timeline of construction - which is slated to begin later this year.

“Now that we have the permit, we can begin whenever we’re ready with construction. I don’t have an exact date right now; we’ve been focused on getting through the first hurdle,” said Dickens.

Mayor Dickens also addressed recent teen violence in the city, including the shooting death of 13-year-old Deshon DuBose. Councilwoman Keisha Waites wants a stricter teen curfew in the city, 8 p.m. instead of 11 pm. Mayor Dickens says he is not in favor of moving up the curfew at far.

“I don’t think seven or 8 PM will work. There are too many games that occur at that time. There are too many kids that are leaving the practice at that time,” said Mayor Dickens. “There’s a lot of room for profiling in any kid that was standing on the corner waiting on their mother or father or what have you to come out, now you’re going to tie up all the 911 lines trying to get kids in a curfew at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.”

The mayor said he is open to discussing a possible 10 p.m. curfew. Councilwoman Waites released a statement shortly after the mayor made those comments.

“I have been pushing for a more restrictive curfew for over two months, so I appreciate the mayor’s willingness to support revising the existing curfew,” said Waites.

Waites believes if a more restrictive curfew had been placed, Deshon would still be alive.

Mayor Dickens also addressed questions surrounding Atlanta’s affordable housing crisis. He said part of his initiative of building 20,000 affordable units by 2030 includes ensuring affordable housing options along the future development of the Beltline. He said the city is actively purchasing dilapidated and vacant properties along undeveloped sections of the 22-mile path that way the city has more control over how the property is repurposed, including affordable housing. He called the Beltline the city’s beachfront property.

The mayor touted Wednesday’s announcement of $ 30 million dollars in federal funding for safe streets and roads. A large amount of that money will be used for fixing sidewalks and streets downtown. He wants to make the city more pedestrian and bike friendly.

“To help people get around the city without a car, without the need for a, but to be able to get around safely. So protected bike lanes and light infrastructure for transportation are important,” said Dickens.

