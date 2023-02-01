Atlanta Technical College honors Hank Aaron on first day of Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -He’s an Atlanta sports icon and a civil rights hero. What better way is there to kick off Black History Month than by honoring Henry Louis Aaron, better known as “Hank” Aaron?

“The Aaron legacy is strong here at Atlanta Technical College, it lives in this facility, it lives in every student,” said Victoria Seals, president of ATC.

Atlanta Technical College is doing just that this year, with its Celebration of Legacy event. Campus leaders said Hank Aaron was more than just a great athlete and wanted to pour into schools like ATC, because of an opportunity to help students like Imari Bex, who received a scholarship.

“Education is important to me, I come from a family who experienced poverty firsthand,” said Bex.

This year’s event took a look at the Aaron family’s philanthropy, the mark they made in history...and big plans to expand the college’s academic complex.

“When it was built in the 1960′s it was state of the art. Parts have been renovated, the facility itself is still more than 55- years old,” said Seals.

Aaron has a long history of going to bat for the college, pouring money into its students. His wife, Billye Aaron hopes to continue to do the work her husband loved so much.

“We are delighted to be here to play part in this program and we look forward to this expansion. We are so delighted to meet some of your instructors and to know the work of this institution will go on for many years to come,” said Aaron.

Campus officials say the expansion project will cost about $29 million, which the legislature has to approve.

