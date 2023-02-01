Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta.

Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

Investigators say the fight was over drugs and a gun went off, but no one was struck.

When police got to the scene, they saw a man take off running and then a foot chase ensued. They had to tase the man to get him into custody. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after reportedly swallowing three Ecstasy pills, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the man is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.