Brookhaven PD becomes first Georgia public safety agency to livestream 9-1-1 calls

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, Brookhaven Police Department has begun to live stream 9-1-1 calls directly to officers in the field.

The new application called Live911 allows those first responders in the field to be able to hear the details of incoming emergencies and tracks the 9-1-1 caller’s exact location on a map.

“We are always looking for new ways to fulfill our mission of providing professional, high quality, and effective police services to the citizens of Brookhaven,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “The addition of groundbreaking technology like Live911 has already saved lives and given our officers a head start to an emergency when seconds count.”

Officials say that the app Live911 closes the 9-1-1 time gap between police call takers to first responders by allowing officers to immediately hear incoming 9-1-1 emergency calls in their area.

“We are very excited with the early results we are seeing from our integration of Live911. Our officers are getting a level of detail from the 911 callers firsthand. This has been game-changing for our officers.”, said Brookhaven Police Lt. Abrem Ayana.

