Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

CEO James Hill discusses the Black Billionaire Conference

CEO James Hill discusses the Black Billionaire Conference
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sat down with the founder of the Black Billionaire Conference for Black History Month.

He talks about the lack of representation for black people in the community and how he is trying to give everyday black millionaires the opportunity to educate the black community.

His hope is to empower and educate inspire entrepreneurs and bring the community together and other ways to be successful.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2022 blank W-2
Read this before choosing someone else to do your taxes
Ambassador Andrew Young promotes peace
Ambassador Andrew Young promotes peace and unity this Black History Month
Morehouse College students celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Morehouse College students celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Fulton County