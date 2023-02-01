CEO James Hill discusses the Black Billionaire Conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sat down with the founder of the Black Billionaire Conference for Black History Month.

He talks about the lack of representation for black people in the community and how he is trying to give everyday black millionaires the opportunity to educate the black community.

His hope is to empower and educate inspire entrepreneurs and bring the community together and other ways to be successful.

