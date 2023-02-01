Child reportedly struck by school bus in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was reportedly struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb Dispatch confirms it received a call about a child struck by a school bus on the 3800 block of Brown Drive around 7:15 a.m.

At this time, no one has been taken to the hospital.

Police are currently at the scene and the students on board were transferred to another school bus.

Atlanta News First is working to find out exactly what happened and whether or not a student was actually injured. Stay with us for updates.

