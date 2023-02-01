Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Child reportedly struck by school bus in DeKalb County

A child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur.
A child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was reportedly struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur.

DeKalb Dispatch confirms it received a call about a child struck by a school bus on the 3800 block of Brown Drive around 7:15 a.m.

At this time, no one has been taken to the hospital.

Police are currently at the scene and the students on board were transferred to another school bus.

Atlanta News First is working to find out exactly what happened and whether or not a student was actually injured. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County.
Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County
DeKalb County School District sign.
DeKalb County school board set to vote on capital projects
Georgia Capitol
Banker tops Ralston widow in Georgia House race; Watson wins
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta