Clayton County constituents hear from candidates running for sheriff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many Clayton County residents attended a sheriff’s forum Tuesday night to hear from candidates running for the position.

The event was held at Tabernacle of Praise Church International in Jonesboro.

“We have to know what they’re about, it’s just important,” Karen Martin, a resident, said.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has had a spotlight on it after former Sheriff Victor Hill was removed from office when he was found guilty of federal abuse charges.

Though some constituents said Tuesday they still supported him.

“He was tough on crime, I felt safe in the community and I liked Victor Hill,” Martin said. “So I’m here to see who else is running and what they have to say.”

More recently at the Sheriff’s Office, the death of 38-year-old Terry Thurmond, who was in custody at the Clayton County Jail, was ruled a homicide.

The officers directly involved were fired.

This case was tied to the first question asked of the candidates on stage.

“Clayton County for obvious reasons been a hot topic, but I think we’re ready as a community to put certain things behind us,” Davante Jennings, with the Young Democrats of Clayton County, said.

Other topics discussed during the forum included how each candidate would run the office, how they would handle finances and their backgrounds in law enforcement.

The special election for Clayton County’s sheriff is scheduled for the end of March.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.