DeKalb County school board set to vote on capital projects

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Board of Education is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to replace or rebuild several aging schools, including Sequoyah Middle School, which had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon after smoke from an electrical unit filled parts of the school.

In 2021, voters in DeKalb County renewed a special sales tax to pay for major school improvements.

On Wednesday, the DeKalb County School Board will meet to approve a plan that includes the following:

Construction of a New Sequoyah Middle School and New Sequoyah High School

Construction of a New Dresden Elementary School

New Cross Keys Middle School, including potential land purchase

Modernization of Druid Hills High School

Update Security Cameras in all Schools

Update Access Controls in all Schools

Update Intrusion Detection in all Schools

New or Updated Security Vestibules in all Schools

Update Fire Alarm Systems (as needed)

Update Disaster Recovery Systems

IT Infrastructure Refresh

IT Device Refresh

Bus and Vehicle Purchase & Upgrade

Update Communication Infrastructure

Roof Replacement at the following schools: McNair HS, Kittredge Magnet, M.L. King Jr. HS (original building), Hightower ES, Cedar Grove MS, Jolly ES, Lithonia HS, Chamblee MS, Margaret Harris Comprehensive, Oak View ES, McLendon ES

HVAC Refresh at the following schools: Idlewood ES, Allgood ES, Ashford Park ES, International Student Center, Murphey Candler ES, Kittredge Magnet

Program Management

Program Contingency

According to school district officials, the board’s approval of the scope of projects outlined in the “Capital Projects and Initial E-SPLOST VI Project List” presentation will allow staff to begin to take necessary action to implement these projects. All project expenses and contracts will be approved by the board in accordance with board policy, officials said.

Druid Hills High made headlines last year when a student-produced video showed poor conditions inside the aging building. The school board ended up firing its superintendent at the time, Sheryl Watson-Harris.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083.

