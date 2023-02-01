FEMA disaster recovery center to open in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A FEMA disaster recovery center is set to open in Newton County on Thursday, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

FEMA recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration are scheduled to provide information for available services and assistance programs and help survivors to complete or check the statuses on their applications.

The recovery center is located at the Bert Adams Scout Camp Ashley Leaders Center at 218 Scout Rd. in Covington. It will open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: NWS confirms 10 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday

Officials advise residents or business owners who were directly impacted by the tornadoes, severe weather, and power outages to visit the recovery center and apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362.

Officials say for those with needs directly related to the Jan. 12 tornados, FEMA may be able to provide assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of storm-related damage

Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events

Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by these weather events

Other serious needs caused by the recent storms

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.