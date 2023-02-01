First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday before heavy rain returns on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers are moving through north Georgia Tuesday night as cooler air inches into the state. Most or all the rain will move out by the Wednesday morning commute, but clouds will linger through the day. Spotty showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the day looks dry. It will be a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Showers may redevelop Wednesday night ahead of a First Alert for heavier rain on Thursday

First Alert: Soaker likely Thursday into early Friday

January was much wetter than normal in north Georgia, and February starts with a rainstorm on Thursday. Groundhog Day will feature showers in the morning and steadier rain in the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times later Thursday into early Friday. 1-2″ of rain is possible from this storm. There is no risk of severe weather with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s when it’s raining. Rain will move out Friday morning - it’s a close call with a soggy Friday morning commute.

Chilly weather arrives on Friday and stays through the weekend. Highs will only be near 50 Friday with a gusty wind. It will dip into the 20s to low 30s Friday night. Even with some sunshine, it may not get out of the 40s on Saturday. The temperature falls to near freezing again on Sunday morning before bouncing back into the low to mid 50s on Sunday afternoon. It will jump into the 60s early next week.

