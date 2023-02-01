First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, widespread rain returns tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off this new month on a bit of a dreary note.

For Wednesday, expect a few morning showers ahead of a mostly cloudy and mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s with a few peaks of sunshine possible. A few isolated, light sprinkles will be possible as well this afternoon, but for the most part we look dry.

Today’s High: 56°

Tonight’s Low: 47°

Rain Chance: 20%

The story changes Thursday. We have a First Alert for on and off widespread rain that will encompass most of the day tomorrow.

Expect a rainy morning commute with the heaviest rain rolling in for the ride home from work.

Due to how saturated the ground already is, there is the possibility for isolated flash flooding.

Rain will roll out before sunrise Friday leaving us with a sunny, breezy, and cold end to the work week.

We stay dry through the weekend with cold mornings and afternoons in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly cloudy and mild with a few isolated showers possible today. (ANF)

On and off widespread showers (ANF)

Rain clears by sunrise Friday morning giving way to sunshine. (ANF)

Frist alert for widespread rain Thursday ahead of a drier stretch of weather to end the work week and go through the weekend. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.