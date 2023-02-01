Fulton County family pleads for help finding stolen family dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A southwest Atlanta family is pleading for your help in finding their dog.

The family said someone took their pup on Friday afternoon.

The dog’s name is Alan, nicknamed “Al Pal”.

Photo of stolen dog Al Pal (Submitted Photo)

Atlanta Police said the dog theft happened on Brookline Street.

The Trinkle family sent Atlanta News First surveillance video from a Nest Ring camera of the person taking the dog.

In the video, you can see the dog walk over to a man in the family’s front yard. The person then grabs the dog by his collar and walks away.

The family said the dog was in the front yard after he got out of the backyard. They said a gate was accidentally left unlocked.

The owner said they’ve checked shelters in the area, but still the dog is nowhere to be found.

Now, the family hopes anyone who finds their pup, will take him to a shelter, where staff can read his microchip, and contact the family.

Atlanta Police said its Larceny Unit is involved and investigating.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

