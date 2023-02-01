Black History Month
Georgia Aquarium saves nearly a dozen cold-stunned sea turtles

rescued sea turtle at Georgia Aquarium
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Aquarium has welcomed 11 cold-stunned sea turtles into their care.

According to a Georgia Aquarium release, four loggerheads and seven Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were rescued off the coast of New England after they were found suffering from cold-stunning.

Experts say cold-stunned is a condition in which sea turtles become weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures.

Georgia Aquarium’s animal care team will provide continuous monitoring, feeding, and veterinary care while these animals warm up and regain their strength so they can be released back into the ocean.

