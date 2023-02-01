Georgia Aquarium saves nearly a dozen cold-stunned sea turtles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Aquarium has welcomed 11 cold-stunned sea turtles into their care.

Rescued sea turtle at Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta News First)

According to a Georgia Aquarium release, four loggerheads and seven Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were rescued off the coast of New England after they were found suffering from cold-stunning.

Rescued sea turtle at Georgia Aquarium (Rescued sea turtle at Georgia Aquarium)

Experts say cold-stunned is a condition in which sea turtles become weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures.

Rescued sea turtle at Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta News First)

Georgia Aquarium’s animal care team will provide continuous monitoring, feeding, and veterinary care while these animals warm up and regain their strength so they can be released back into the ocean.

Georgia Aquarium has welcomed 11 cold-stunned sea turtles into their care.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.